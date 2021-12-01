Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,162,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 184,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.