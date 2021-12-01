TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
CGBD opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $733.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
