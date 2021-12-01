TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CGBD opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $733.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

