Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Expands By 55.4%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

