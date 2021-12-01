Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rises By 61.1%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AVVIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

