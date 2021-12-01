Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

