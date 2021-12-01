Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,392,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after buying an additional 59,065 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR opened at $217.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.53 and a 200-day moving average of $220.17. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

