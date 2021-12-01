Intersect Capital LLC Buys 183 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $29,555,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DaVita by 455.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 164,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

