Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 39,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $181.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 360.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

