State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 100 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RLI were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.