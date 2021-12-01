Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 188.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 381.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,040,088 shares of company stock worth $419,922,138. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

