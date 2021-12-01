Comerica Bank Has $1.19 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 999.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,143 shares of company stock worth $32,538,430. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 181.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

