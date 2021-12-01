Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,075,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMER opened at 0.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.27. Good Gaming has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.75.

Good Gaming Company Profile

