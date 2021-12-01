Meredith L. Deutsch Sells 2,059 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $20,363.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE APRN opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

