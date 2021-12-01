DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $123.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in DTE Energy by 104.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.