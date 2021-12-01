DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $123.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.
Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in DTE Energy by 104.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
