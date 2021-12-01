KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

