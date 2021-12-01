Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Shares of ADP opened at $230.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.51. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

