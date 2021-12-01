KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

