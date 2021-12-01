Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

