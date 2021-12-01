Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Shares of PLAY opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.