Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 618 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 316.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Paychex by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Paychex by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

