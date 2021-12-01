Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

