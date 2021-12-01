Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.