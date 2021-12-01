First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $249,000 Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

