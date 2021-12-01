2,460 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $116.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.