First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,881 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,150,000 after purchasing an additional 289,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,616,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 541,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,499.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.