Head-To-Head Analysis: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amplify Energy and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 96.20%. Obsidian Energy has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.46%. Given Obsidian Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.59 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.14 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.30 -$576.07 million $4.17 0.85

Amplify Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

