Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after acquiring an additional 371,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

