Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. 3,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 548,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Get Enfusion alerts:

In other Enfusion news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.