ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading 5.1% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.48 and last traded at $169.11. 1,739,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 33,893,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 91.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,510,000 after buying an additional 293,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 363,153 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 231,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,809,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $27,542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,856,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

