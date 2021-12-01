BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

