Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

NYSE BBWI opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

