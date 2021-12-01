Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) vs. Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northwest Natural and Just Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $773.68 million 1.71 $76.78 million $2.95 14.62 Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

Northwest Natural has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 10.91% 9.23% 2.20% Just Energy Group 7.21% -78.67% 16.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northwest Natural and Just Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 0 1 3 0 2.75 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Natural currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.78%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Just Energy Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co. engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt. The company was founded by Rebecca MacDonald in July 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

