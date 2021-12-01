Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 239.80 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.80 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica bought 360,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £893,824.24 ($1,167,787.09). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 33,715 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £87,659 ($114,527.04).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

