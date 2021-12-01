Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on POG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Petropavlovsk stock opened at GBX 21.06 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.66. The firm has a market cap of £833.40 million and a PE ratio of 52.75. Petropavlovsk has a twelve month low of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 34.45 ($0.45).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

