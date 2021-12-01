Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

BBOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.57 ($3.18).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 241.49 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.92. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.