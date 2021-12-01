Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

