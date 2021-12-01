Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,662,438.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $167,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,760 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

