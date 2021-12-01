Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director David Bryan Acquires 575 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director David Bryan purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $10,183.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, David Bryan purchased 200 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,840.00.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.68. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

