Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers bought 2,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,793.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,317.15.

Kevin Joseph Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Kevin Joseph Meyers bought 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,898.00.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLN. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.