David S. Tierney Acquires 2,000 Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Director David S. Tierney acquired 2,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 540.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 92,783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 22.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

