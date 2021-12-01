Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,230 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,278,000 after buying an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,882,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,496,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

