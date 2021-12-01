Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $406.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.78. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.