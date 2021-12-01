Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.29 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,041 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AON were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AON by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in AON by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 80.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $295.77 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

