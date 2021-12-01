Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,617 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $588.78 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $363.00 and a 1 year high of $614.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $553.22 and a 200 day moving average of $544.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

