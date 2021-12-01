Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.73

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 17440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

ATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antibe Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,324.30. Insiders purchased 90,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,125 over the last quarter.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

