BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.09

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 5197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after acquiring an additional 855,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 855,039 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at about $9,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 675.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 281,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,806,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 197,231 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

–

