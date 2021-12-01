Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price at $41.90

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Intapp alerts:

INTA opened at $27.39 on Friday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,401,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,362,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,300,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.