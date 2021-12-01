Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target at $38.13

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

LZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.