NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 431 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.45. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

