Prs Reit’s (PRSR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £560.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. Prs Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 75.40 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($97,987.98). Also, insider Jim Prower bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £30,900 ($40,371.05).

Prs Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

